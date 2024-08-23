Child Molester Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 2 Juveniles In Spotswood: Reports

Raymond Remus, of Spotswood, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Spotswood Police Officer in Charge Captain Edward Schapley said.

In 2019, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that Remus had been indicted on five counts of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy charges. The outlet cited an indictment saying Remus sexually assaulted a boy less than 10 years old from August 2016 to September 2018.

A report in the Jackson Herald announcing his arrest says Remus had worked at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Remus was arrested without incident on Thursday, Aug. 22 and remanded to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing.

