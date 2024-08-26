Teen Airlifted In UTV Accident On Sparta Farm: Police

The male was riding on the back of the UTV, a larger type of ATV, which was being used to perform work on a farm on Layton Lane in Sparta, Sparta Police Capt. Tom Snyder said.

The UTV made an unexpected turn and the victim lost his balance, falling off and hitting his head, Snyder said. He lost consciousness and was flown to the hospital.

"The operator of the UTV was fully cooperative with patrol units and showed no signs of intoxication," Snyder said.

