Sources with direct knowledge of the crash confirmed that Jenn Netel was the victim of the crash on Woodport Road.

Responding officers found the vehicle and confirmed that Netel, the sole occupant, died at the scene, authorities said.

Detectives and a department traffic reconstructionist conducted an on-site investigation, including scene measurements. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the case remains under investigation, Sparta police said.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all first responders for their swift and professional response, and to the public for their cooperation in providing a safe environment for our officers to work,” the department said in a statement.

A Meal Train has been launched for Jenn’s husband, Andy, and their three children: Brayden (10), Otto (3), and Travis (10 months).

“Andy recently experienced the unimaginable loss of his beloved wife, leaving him to navigate this heartbreaking time while caring for their three young children,” the organizers wrote. “Providing a warm meal is a simple yet meaningful way to ease some of the daily burden he now faces.”

“Your kindness and generosity will mean more than words can express.”

