Sparta Dad Jeffrey Krajicek Dies Months After Wife

Krajicek, 65, died Tuesday, Aug. 12, surrounded by his loving family, according to his obituary from Goble Funeral Home. Born at Fort Dix, Krajicek graduated from Winter Park High School in 1977 and the University of Florida in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, his obituary reads.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984, commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1985, and served in Germany before transitioning to military intelligence, according to his obituary. He was a White House social aide during the Bush and Clinton administrations, deployed to Iraq in 2003, and retired from the Army Reserve in 2020 at the rank of lieutenant colonel, his obituary said.

Krajicek married his wife, Jane Armstrong, in 1993 in Washington D.C. and together, they raised four children, William, Thomas, Caroline, and Audrey, his obituary said. Jane died in March 2025, also of cancer, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Isabella Tracy.

The GoFundMe said Krajicek was diagnosed in April 2025 with stage IV bladder cancer, underwent several rounds of chemo and immunotherapy. He entered hospice on Aug. 7, according to the campaign.

The fundraiser had raised $40,800 as of press time to help with medical expenses and daily needs for the family, with all donations going to his daughter, Audrey Krajicek, the campaign said.

Click here for Jeffrey Krajicek's complete obituary and here to donate to the campaign launched for his family.

