Months After Wife's Death, Sparta Dad Battling Stage IV Cancer

Jeff Krajicek, of Sparta, was diagnosed in April with stage IV bladder cancer, according to a GoFundMe organized by Isabella Tracey. As of Thursday, July 17, the fundraiser had raised $17,000.

Jane Elizabeth Krajicek died of colorectal cancer on Monday, March 17. She was 62 years old.

"Just a few months after losing his beloved wife Jane, Jeff is yet again facing an unimaginable fight," Tracey wrote. "This past April, he was diagnosed with an aggressive stage IV Bladder Cancer."

The couple had previously lost their daughter, Caroline. One of their sons, William, is a police officer in Bernards Township.

The campaign notes that Jeff has been admitted to Morristown Medical Center for six weeks, with “no anticipated discharge date.”

"While grieving Jane’s passing, Jeff has simultaneously undergone several rounds of chemo and immunotherapies," Tracey wrote. "Our hearts are heavy for the Krajiceks as they begin to navigate yet another painful chapter."

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Jane graduated from Morris Catholic High School in 1980 and earned her bachelor's degree from Trinity College in 1984, her obituary says.

She and Jeff were married on April 24, 1993, at Notre Dame Chapel, Trinity College, Washington, D.C. They raised four children: William, Thomas, Caroline, and Audrey.

A previous GoFundMe organized by Audrey Krajicek raised $45,000 during Jane’s fight with stage IV metastatic colorectal cancer, first diagnosed in August 2024.

“If you are in the position to do so,” Tracey wrote in the new campaign, “please consider donating to help with medical expenses and daily needs for the family during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution brings hope and relief.”

