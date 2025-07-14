DWI Driver Tells Cops He Had 3 To 4 Shots At Wedding Before Sparta Crash: Cops

Ciro Antecio-Martinez, 28, was driving a black Acura Integra south on West Mountain Road when it veered across the street, broke through a wooden road barrier, and came to rest down a steep embankment, according to Sparta Township Police.

The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, near 505 West Mountain Road.

Officers Christopher Favaro, Michael Poon, Brian Gallagher, and Kyle Stoll responded and found the car badly damaged among trees and brush. Antecio-Martinez, the only person in the vehicle, told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel, police said.

While speaking with officers, Antecio-Martinez showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking earlier. Police say he told one officer he had “three drinks” and told another he had “3 to 4 shots at a wedding”.

Due to the nature of the crash, field sobriety testing was not performed. Sparta Fire and EMS crews helped get him out of the car and took him to Newton Medical Center for treatment.

While in the ambulance, officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath. Antecio-Martinez was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. A search warrant for blood and urine was approved at 12:59 a.m., police said.

He was issued the following summonses:

Driving While Intoxicated – 39:4-50

Reckless Driving – 39:4-96

Traffic on Marked Lanes – 39:4-88

Obstructed Windshield – 39:3-74

Antecio-Martinez is scheduled to appear in Sparta Municipal Court on July 31 at 9 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sparta and receive free news updates.