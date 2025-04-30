The Sparta police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 8:20 a.m. on the Route 15 northbound off-ramp to Route 517, also known as Sparta Junction, Sparta Police Capt. Tom Snyder said.

When first responders arrived, they found the dump truck overturned and the driver trapped inside, authorities said.

Members of the local fire department extricated the operator from the wreckage. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the driver was flown by Atlantic Medivac to Morristown Hospital for further treatment, police said.

“The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation,” Snyder said. “Additional details will be released as they become available.”

