Overcast 74°

SHARE

Hainesport Motorcyclist Who Crashed Into SUV Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Southampton: Troopers

A Hainesport man was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer after his motorcycle crashed into an SUV, authorities said.

Route 206 near milepost 23.5 in Southampton Township, NJ.

Route 206 near milepost 23.5 in Southampton Township, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Johnny Epperson Jr., 67, died in the crash on Route 206 North in Southampton Township on Sunday, Sept. 15, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck near milepost 23.3 at around 12:37 p.m.

Investigators said Epperson was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he hit the back of a Honda CR-V. Epperson's motorcycle overturned into the southbound lane and he was struck by an oncoming Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Epperson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The tractor-trailer driver wasn't aware of the crash and didn't stop. The driver was eventually found and is cooperating with the state police.

The crash remained under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Southampton Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE