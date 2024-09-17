Hainesport Motorcyclist Who Crashed Into SUV Killed By Tractor-Trailer In Southampton: Troopers

Johnny Epperson Jr., 67, died in the crash on Route 206 North in Southampton Township on Sunday, Sept. 15, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck near milepost 23.3 at around 12:37 p.m.

Investigators said Epperson was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he hit the back of a Honda CR-V. Epperson's motorcycle overturned into the southbound lane and he was struck by an oncoming Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Epperson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn't aware of the crash and didn't stop. The driver was eventually found and is cooperating with the state police.

The crash remained under investigation.

