‘Fiercely Independent’ Vincentown Mom Critically Injured In Crash That Killed Partner

But the life they built was shattered in a fatal crash in Pemberton on Saturday, June 28, authorities said. Kozuch, a 41-year-old Vincentown resident, was killed while his partner, Kristin Gangemi, was critically injured.

“Jay Kozuch was a man of many roles, many hats, many titles, but one unique larger-than-life personality as he will always be remembered,” Jacqueline Dyke, who organized a fundraiser to pay for Kozuch's funeral costs, wrote. “You’ll always be in our hearts Jay! We love you!”

At 9:43 a.m., a white 1991 Ford F350 traveling eastbound crossed over the center line and struck a gray 2002 Lexus I-300 head-on on the 700 block of Magnolia Road, Pemberton police said.

Kozuch, who was driving the Lexus, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Gangemi, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. According to a fundraiser started on her behalf, she lost part of her arm in the crash and will need multiple surgeries and long-term care.

"She is now facing a long road to recovery...filled with uncertainty, physical pain and emotional heartbreak," Laurel Nadeau, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

Kozuch and Gangemi were parents to two young children, Ashley and Tommy and were passionate about animals, caring for chickens, dogs and rabbits, according to the fundraiser.

The driver of the Ford, a 45-year-old Browns Mills man, suffered lower-body injuries and was also hospitalized, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

To view the fundraisers, click here and here.

