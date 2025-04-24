Two South River Men Sold Fentanyl That Killed Barnegat Woman: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Barnegat Township Police responded to a residence and found a woman, who was not identified, dead from a drug overdose, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

An investigation determined Jeffrey Zachary, 56, and Ronald Zackery, 59, supplied the woman with heroin and fentanyl, Billhimer said.

The next day, detectives began surveilling Zachary, pulling him over in Barnegat, Billhimer said A search warrant of Zachary’s home and car led to the seizure of crack cocaine and heroin. Zachary was hit with numerous drug charges and was transported to Ocean County Jail and subsequently released, Billhimer said.

Zackery was present at Zachary’s resident and was also hit with numerous drug charges, Billhimer said.

A toxicology report confirmed the woman had heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in her system, which caused the overdose, Billhimer said. Zachary and Zackery were arrested and charged with strict liability induced death, authorities said.

They remain lodged at the Ocean County Jail, Billhimer said.

