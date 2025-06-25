South River Man Arrested After Denville Vehicle Break-In: Police

At 8:12 a.m., officers responded to Hillcrest Drive for a motor vehicle burglary, Denville police said. While responding to the scene officers observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the reporting party, police said.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as Roman Chkheidze, police said. Chkheidze had active warrants issued by an outside agency for his arrest, police said.

Chkheidze was arrested and charged with burglary, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South River and receive free news updates.