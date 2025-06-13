South Plainfield Prisoner Found Guilty Of Killing Inmate: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, investigators from the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division (NJDOC SID) responded to a homicide at South Woods State Prison, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The victim, Kenyon Wade, was found unresponsive in his cell with severe head and neck trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation determined Wade sustained numerous skull fractures and a fractured spine, Webb-McRae said.

Anthony Cole, also an inmate at South Woods State Prison, was the only person with access to Wade when the injuries were inflicted, Webb-McRae said.

Cole is currently serving a 27-year sentence for attempted murder and other charges related to slashing a man’s throat in 2009, NJ.com reported.

Cole faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in August, Webb-McRae said.

