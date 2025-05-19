50-Year Owner Of Victor's Florist In South Orange In Fight For His Life

Zieff, who has been at the helm of Victor’s Florist in South Orange for more than 50 years, has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched by Barry Goldin. He’s also battling congestive heart failure and compromised lung function following recent surgery.

“Due to his conditions, Lenny can no longer work, can no longer live in his home, and needs to be where the help and medical care he needs is available round the clock,” Goldin wrote.

As of Monday, May 19, the fundraiser had raised $1,300 to help pay for his care, which may include skilled nursing or assisted living, along with additional private care.

Zieff has served generations of customers and shared his passion for plants through the New Jersey Orchid Society.

“Lenny’s hard work and love for his craft have left a lasting impact on so many,” the fundraiser reads. “But that did not allow him to build the savings needed for this type of care.”

All donations will go toward Zieff’s medical treatments, rehab, and daily care needs, Goldin said.

“We hope that all the members of the communities that Lenny has been so active in over the decades will help support him in his time of need.”

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Orange and receive free news updates.