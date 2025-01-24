Woman, 24, Killed In Route 1 Crash In South Brunswick: Cops

The incident occurred near the intersection of New Road at approximately 2:25 a.m., according to the South Brunswick Police Department. Witnesses from a nearby Taco Bell reported seeing the woman’s vehicle strike the rear of a tractor-trailer. As bystanders attempted to assist, a third vehicle traveling southbound struck the rear of the woman’s car.

The tractor-trailer involved in the crash fled the scene and remains unidentified. The victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name was not released.

The crash is under active investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Those with details about the incident are asked to contact PFC Bryan Sites of the South Brunswick Police Department Traffic Bureau at 732-329-4000 ext. 7485.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Brunswick and receive free news updates.