South Brunswick Man Committed Lewd Acts At College: Prosecutor

On Friday, May 9, Middlesex College police responded to a report of a man, later identified as Jihad Goines, Jr., performing lewd acts in the lobby of a building on the campus, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Middlesex College Police Chief Christopher Wertz said.

An investigation determined Goines committed two additional acts of lewdness on the campus, authorities said. He was identified using surveillance video, authorities said.

Goines is charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact and three counts of lewdness, authorities said.

Last year, Goines was arrested for similar acts of lewdness that occurred in South Brunswick and Rutgers University, authorities said.

