South Brunswick Cop Stole $75K From PBA For Home Improvements: Prosecutor

Jason Gassman was originally under investigation after he stole bedding valued at $100 from an Ocean Township department store, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

An investigation revealed Gassman had served as his local PBA's treasurer since 2009, stealing more than $75,000 over the last six years by using the chapter's credit card to make personal proceeds and stealing cash proceeds from PBA charity fundraisers and other events, Santiago said.

These personal purchases included patio furniture, storage containers, vacuums, propane gas, a leaf blower, televisions, a home gym kit, a microwave, luggage, and food, Santiago said. Gassman used the PBA’s credit card to purchase lodging, parking, gas, and food for himself and another officer on a business trip, then submitted a purchasing order to the Police Department seeking reimbursement, Santiago said.

Gassman is charged with official misconduct, theft by deception, hindering apprehension, falsifying records and shoplifting, Santiago said.

