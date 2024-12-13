Fair 31°

Route 1 Crash Bogs Down Lunchtime Traffic In South Brunswick: Njdot (Developing)

A crash on Route 1 in South Brunswick caused lane closures and disrupted traffic during the midday commute, officials said.

Traffic near a crash on Route 1 in South Brunswick, NJ on December 13, 2024.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Chris Spiker
The crash on Route 1 North near Black Horse Lane shut down the right lane and shoulder of the two-lane roadway on Friday, Dec. 13, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash was first reported at around 11:25 a.m.

Authorities worked to clear the scene as delays built in the area. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes or prepare for slower travel.

Details about the cause of the crash and whether there were any injuries were not immediately available.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

