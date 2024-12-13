Route 1 Crash Bogs Down Lunchtime Traffic In South Brunswick: Njdot (Developing)

The crash on Route 1 North near Black Horse Lane shut down the right lane and shoulder of the two-lane roadway on Friday, Dec. 13, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash was first reported at around 11:25 a.m.

Authorities worked to clear the scene as delays built in the area. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes or prepare for slower travel.

Details about the cause of the crash and whether there were any injuries were not immediately available.

