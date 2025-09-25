An investigation into Patricia Figueroa began following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that she had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to the internet, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

A search warrant was executed at Figueroa's residence with detectives seizing electronic devices, Marbrey said. She was taken into custody and transported to the Mercer County Correction Center, Marbrey said.

According to her Linkedin, Figueroa runs The Career Glow, a career coaching service.

Figueroa is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Marbrey said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Brunswick and receive free news updates.