Naked Man Harassed Women, Touched Himself At South Brunswick Apartment Complex: Police

The South Brunswick Police Department said a man has been approaching women at least five times in the parking lot of the Royal Oaks & East Garden Apartment Homes since July. The only article of clothing the suspect wore was a ski mask.

Investigators said the man goes up to the women and "aggressively manipulates his waist area." The man has also approached women on a nearby trail.

While previous incidents have happened between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., the most recent one on Tuesday, Sept. 10 was at around 4:30 p.m.

"We are asking residents of the area to check their Ring doorbell cameras to see if anything was captured yesterday afternoon," Sgt. Timothy Hoover said in a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 11. "Based on some of the images we have already seen, we believe the suspect may work out and we are asking area gyms to take a look at the images we are releasing."

Police released two photos of the suspect. The man was described as between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, with a "medium build" and long dreadlocks.

Officers also said there could be other unreported incidents. Each incident happened off Henderson Road between Route 1 and Blackhorse Lane.

Anyone with information should call South Brunswick police at 732-329-4000, ext. 7469, or submit an anonymous tip online through the Middlesex County Crime Stoppers.

