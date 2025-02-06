Man Tried To Silence Witness By Assaulting Them At Police HQ: South Brunswick PD

On Saturday, Jan. 11, a crime victim was at South Brunswick Police Headquarters to make a report of an incident where Jahad Goines, Sr. was the suspect, South Brunswick police said.

Goines Sr. drove to police headquarters and confronted the victim, assaulting them in the parking lot, officers said. Goines Sr. then fled the scene, police said.

He was later arrested at his residence and charged with witness tampering and simple assault, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Brunswick and receive free news updates.