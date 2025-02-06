Light Freezing Rain 31°

Man Tried To Silence Witness By Assaulting Them At Police HQ: South Brunswick PD

A 41-year-old South Brunswick man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with assaulting a witness in the parking lot of police headquarters last month, authorities said.

The South Brunswick (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
On Saturday, Jan. 11, a crime victim was at South Brunswick Police Headquarters to make a report of an incident where Jahad Goines, Sr. was the suspect, South Brunswick police said.

Goines Sr. drove to  police headquarters and confronted the victim, assaulting them in the parking lot, officers said. Goines Sr. then fled the scene, police said.

He was later arrested at his residence and charged with witness tampering and simple assault, police said.

