South Brunswick Man Kills Woman 'In Presence Of Minors,' Prosecutor Says

At 3:15 p.m., South Brunswick police responded to a residence on Route 27 and found Lauren Saldana, 38, dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department said.

An investigation determined Roman Romanovskiy, also of South Brunswick, killed Saldana, authorities said. Saldana and Romanovskiy knew each other and "thus it was not a random act of violence," authorities said.

Romanovskiy was charged with murder in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, authorities said.

Romanovskiy killed Saldana in the presence of minors, authorities said.

