Early Morning House Fire Breaks Out In South Brunswick, Police Say

A two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Old Beekman Road on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the South Brunswick Police Department said on Twitter.

Four people inside the home were able to escape and weren't injured.

The fire was first reported at around 3:09 a.m., according to police.

News 12 New Jersey reported the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office may be investigating the fire as possible arson.

