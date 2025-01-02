Boy, 15, Killed, 3 Injured In New Year's Day Route 130 Crash In South Brunswick: Prosecutor

Authorities responding to the scene around 7:24 a.m. in the southbound lanes found a 1998 Buick that had collided with a utility pole, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka. The vehicle was occupied by an adult driver and three juveniles, officials said.

The front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old male from West Windsor, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver and two other juveniles suffered minor injuries and were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354 or Patrolman First Class Jason Gassman of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 x7432.

