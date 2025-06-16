Fog/Mist 69°

South Amboy Man Who Fatally Struck Mother Of 4, Left Scene, Learns Fate: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old South Amboy resident was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday, June 13, after he previously pleaded guilty to fatally striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene in a crash last year, authorities said.

Mark Carey was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally striking Julia Sutton with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 9:15 p.m., Brick Township police responded to Route 35 South and Bay Avenue after a pedestrian, Julia Sutton, a 56-year-old Weehawken resident, who was out jogging, was struck by a 1999 Ford Explorer that fled the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Sutton was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

Mark Carey, Jr. the driver, was later apprehended at his home in South Amboy, Billhimer said.

Sutton was the founder of Exhale Spa, which had locations in New York, Atlantic City, California and Bermuda and a Harvard Business School alumna, according to her Linkedin.

She is survived by her husband Ted and her four children, Samantha, Hannah, Bridget, and Oscar, according to her obituary from the Becker Funeral Home website.

