South Amboy Man Gets 10 Years For Selling Fentanyl That Led To Fatal OD: Hunterdon Prosecutor

On Halloween night 2022, Cayla Dunham, a 21-year-old West Virginia resident and her boyfriend purchased what they thought was cocaine from Leonard Contreras in Raritan Township, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Dunham died from a drug overdose and subsequent laboratory analysis revealed that the substance ingested by Dunham was predominantly fentanyl, Robeson said.

In October, Contreras pled guilty to liability for a drug-induced death, Roebeson said.

