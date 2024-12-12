Fair 39°

SHARE

South Amboy Man Gets 10 Years For Selling Fentanyl That Led To Fatal OD: Hunterdon Prosecutor

A 26-year-old South Amboy man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for selling fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose in Raritan Township in 2022, authorities said.

Fentanyl pills and powder. 

Fentanyl pills and powder. 

 Photo Credit: DEA (file photo)
Sam Barron

On Halloween night 2022, Cayla Dunham, a 21-year-old West Virginia resident and her boyfriend purchased what they thought was cocaine from Leonard Contreras in Raritan Township, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Dunham died from a drug overdose and subsequent laboratory analysis revealed that the substance ingested by Dunham was predominantly fentanyl, Robeson said.

In October, Contreras pled guilty to liability for a drug-induced death, Roebeson said.

to follow Daily Voice South Amboy and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE