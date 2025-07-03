'Unique Stamp' Helped Link Fatal Fentanyl To Somerset Man: Feds

In October 2022, Thomas Kane Miller sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to a man in Plainfield, who was later found dead by police at a residence in Plainfield, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

Inside the residence were two fax folds containing fentanyl and heroin bearing a unique stamp which law enforcement linked to Miller, Habba said.

The victim and Miller had been communicating about arranging to meet, Habba said. Miller distributed fentanyl and heroin on multiple occasions throughout Middlesex and Somerset counties, Habba said.

Miller faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl and heroin in the death of a victim, Alina Habba said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerville and receive free news updates.