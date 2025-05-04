Jack Wilder, 26, a Plainfield history teacher who lives in Somerville, was charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said on Sunday, May 4.

He made his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer in Newark federal court and was detained. Wilder had been communicating with a minor victim using a mobile payment app, federal officials said.

In or around February 2024, Wilder “advised he would pay the minor victim to engage in sexual activity,” according to court documents. The minor later sent Wilder sexually explicit pictures, prosecutors said.

On July 23, 2024, Wilder returned from an international trip on a flight that landed in New York. Law enforcement searched his phone and found a video depicting child sexual abuse, along with sexually explicit conversations between Wilder and others who said they were minors, authorities said.

In one exchange with a 17-year-old male, Wilder offers to perform oral sex on the boy, according to the complaint. The quick exchange ends with the boy saying: "And btw I told you I was 17 I’m contacting law enforcement," the complaint says.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Each enticement charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, plus a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Newark and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey S. Smith.

