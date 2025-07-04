NWS Confirms 80 MPH Winds In NJ Storm That Left 3 Dead

In a public information statement issued Friday afternoon, July 4, the NWS confirmed that the destruction — which caused three deaths — was caused by “straight-line winds and downbursts.”

The storm hit Somerset and Middlesex counties just after 6 p.m., tearing through North Plainfield, South Plainfield, Green Brook Township, Bound Brook, and Metuchen, the NWS said.

“Based on photos shared with the office along with doppler radar imagery and additional observations, the damage that occurred is consistent with straight-line winds and downbursts,” the NWS said. Wind speeds were estimated between 65 and 80 mph, based on data from the Terminal Doppler Weather Radar in Newark.

Officials thanked local emergency management crews, trained spotters, media, and members of the public for submitting storm reports. They noted the findings are preliminary and subject to change following final review.

