Bryn Rutherford was last seen in the Somers Point area and has not had any contact with her friends or family since that date. She does not currently have a cell phone or vehicle, police said.

Rutherford is known to frequent Somers Point, Atlantic City and Trenton, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-927-6161 or email cmcguigan@somerspointpd.org.

