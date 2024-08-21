Somers Point Man Admits To Having Unregistered Machine Guns, Modified Weapons: Feds

Michael James, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 20 to possessing unregistered machine guns and other firearms, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a news release. James had been given a federal charge on Wednesday, May 15.

According to court documents and statements, Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted two packages with suspected drugs addressed to James' home in February. Investigators "conducted a controlled delivery of the packages" on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

James was seen bringing the packages inside and police executed a search warrant at the home. Dozens of guns were seized, including three machine guns, a modified rifle and shotgun, and three silencers.

Prosecutors said James confessed to having all the items recovered in the raid and that the guns were working.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office previously announced the raid on James' home on Friday, Mar. 8. Explosives were also found in the home, along with "distribution-level quantities" of alprazolam and diazepam.

James was charged in Atlantic County with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a firearm in the course of committing a controlled dangerous substance crime, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of an assault rifle.

James' federal guilty plea carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine under the National Firearms Act. He was scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 30.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations agents from Newark, the Atlantic County Regional SWAT team, the Atlantic City Bomb Squad, and Somers Point police helped in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers Point-Northfield-Linwood and receive free news updates.