Somers Point Arsonist Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Deshaun Howard had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in January, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Wednesday, Match 23, 2022 at 4 a.m., firefighters and police responded to a residence on West Dawes Avenue and found the back deck engulfed in flames and another part of the house on fire, authorities said.

Three people were able to escape the home without injury, authorities said. The homeowners told Breaking AC after the fire that Howard had known their family for years, befriending their 19-year-old daughter when they worked together at Wawa.

Following the fire, the family told Breaking AC that Howard showed up at Wawa where their daughter worked, but left after a manager threatened to call police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers Point-Northfield-Linwood and receive free news updates.