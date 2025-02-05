Skeletal Remains ID'd As Northfield Woman Missing Since 2023: Officials

At 3:11 p.m., the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Environmental Park, at 6700 Delilah Rd. and found the the remains of Idalia Mendez, a 72-year-old woman who walked away from her daughter's residence in Northfield on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, Northfield police said.

Mendez had been diagnosed with dementia, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

"Idalia brought light and love to all who knew her, and her absence has been deeply felt," her obituary at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home said. "Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends

Mendez is survived by her husband, Cecilio, her children, Rosalind and Maria, her grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sheehan and Autumn, and a great grandchild, Shiloh, her obituary reads.

A funeral for Mendez was held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

