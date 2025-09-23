Nicholas Leonor, 14, Of Somers Point Dies Due To Seizure Disorder, Family Says

Nicholas M. Leonor, 14, of Somers Point, died Friday, Sept. 19, at home from a seizure disorder, according to his obituary from Wimberg Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe created by his sister Jennifer Leonor said, “On Friday, September 19th, our family’s world shattered. We lost my baby brother, Nicholas, to Epilepsy. He was only 14 years old, with his whole life ahead of him.”

“Nicholas also lovingly known as Nicky, was so much more than his condition — he was funny, loving, and full of light and so smart,” the GoFundMe says. “He touched so many lives with his smile, his sense of humor, and his big heart. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Nicholas took pride in his appearance, often changing outfits several times and spending hours styling his hair, his obituary said. He was also described as a “cologne connoisseur with a decent collection growing and he could tell you which one was for each different season.” He loved cars and enjoyed going to shows or “just driving around to car spot,” and “could tell you anything and everything about each specific car he thought was cool.” He also enjoyed gaming, “especially with his friend Mathew,” according to his obituary.

Nicholas attended YALE School for children with autism, where he thrived as a student, his obituary says. He frequently made the honor roll and was chosen “most friendly” at his 8th grade graduation, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother Jackie Rock and father Juan Leonor; his siblings Nolan, Virginia (Adrian), Jennifer (Paco), and Juan Jr. (Kelly); and his grandmothers Linda Butler and Isabel Sabino, according to the obituary. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City. Burial will be private at Germania Cemetery, according to the obituary.

According to the fundraiser, donations will go toward funeral costs and to help Leonor’s father and stepmother with bills and necessities while they grieve.

Click here for Nicholas Leonor's complete obituary and here to view the GoFundMe.

