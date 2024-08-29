James Osler Jr. Of Somers Point Dies, 36

A U.S. Army veteran who served six years, Jim worked as an HVAC Technician for the Local 68 at Bally's Casino in Atlantic City, his obituary says.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $3,400 as of press time.

The campaign says Jim met his wife, Devon, while working at Ashley Furniture, and they just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"Jim and Devon have supported every sport and activity their son has participated in," the campaign says. "They volunteered their time as often as possible to make those organizations successful."

He leaves behind his wife, Devon; his son, James III; his mother, Laurie (Paul); stepmother Linda; sisters Heather (Pat), Holly, Kristen, and Jennifer (Mike); brother, Eric; nieces, Nyla, Scarlet, Jentry, and Leia; and nephews, Tim and Hyde.

Click here for Jim Osler's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

