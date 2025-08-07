Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

E-Biker Performing Stunts In Street Apprehended After Fleeing From Cops: Northfield Police

A 20-year-old Linwood man was arrested and charged after he evaded police while driving recklessly on an e-bike, authorities announced Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Northfield police

Northfield police

 Photo Credit: Northfield PD via Facebook
Sam Barron

On Thursday, June 12, at 9:09 p.m., officers observed six people operating dirt bikes and electronic bikes in a reckless and dangerous manner, Northfield police said

The group was traveling northbound in the middle of New Road, performing wheelies and other stunts, creating a safety hazard for other drivers, police said.

The individuals refused to obey police commands to stop, continuing to perform reckless moves in the roadway, officers said.

Due to the dangerous conditions created by the riders, officers deactivated their emergency lights and discontinued the attempted stop to avoid further risk to the public, police said.

Joseph Griffin was arrested Wednesday and charged with eluding a law enforcement officer, careless driving and reckless driving, police said.

The investigation into the other bike riders remains active, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Somers Point-Northfield-Linwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE