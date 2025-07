At 7:58 p.m., officers responded to Maryland Ave. and the Bike Path for a crash between a vehicle and a pedal cyclist, Somers Point police said.

The 14-year-old was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and three juvenile passengers were not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

