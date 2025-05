Officers responded to a wooded area near the walking trail at Frank Doino Memorial Park and found the 63-year-old woman, who was pronounced deceased, Winslow Township police said.

An investigation determined the woman died from natural causes and her death was not suspicious, police said. Her name is being withheld "out of respect for her family," police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sicklerville-Winslow and receive free news updates.