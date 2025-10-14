A school resource officer at the high school, at 10 Cooper Folly Rd., learned of a student possibly in possession of an explosive device, Winslow Township police said. The student was detained and a large firework was located, police said.

Out of abundance of caution and "quickly spreading gossip," the school was evacuated without incident, police said.

The Winslow Township Police Department secured all students and staff with the help of the Waterford Township Police Department, police said. The Camden County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit and Bomb Squad searched the school and did not located any further contraband, police said.

Two students were detained, police said.

