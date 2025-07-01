Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Trenton Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle: Winslow Twp PD

A 46-year-old Trenton man was fatally hit by a car in Winslow on Saturday, June 28, authorities said.

Andre Keith

Andre Keith

 Photo Credit: Andre Keith Facebook
Sam Barron

At 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway near Route 30 and Pastore Orchards after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, Winslow Township police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 30 when it struck Andre Keith, police said. The driver remained on scene, police said.

Keith was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Sicklerville-Winslow and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE