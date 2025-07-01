Trenton Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle: Winslow Twp PD

At 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway near Route 30 and Pastore Orchards after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway, Winslow Township police said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 30 when it struck Andre Keith, police said. The driver remained on scene, police said.

Keith was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

