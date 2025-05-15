Overcast 70°

Student Brought Gun To Winslow Elementary School: Police

A student brought a handgun to Winslow Township Upper Elementary School on Wednesday, May 14, authorities said.

A Winslow Township Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Winslow Twp PD
Sam Barron

At 3 p.m., officers responded to the school after a student was showing classmates a "BB gun," Winslow Township police said. The student was quickly identified and staff took possession of the weapon, which was later identified as a handgun, police said.

The handgun was not loaded, police said. There were no immediate threats made or intended against staff or students, police said.

The student and their guardian have been charged, police said. Police said they would not be releasing further information, including the name and age of the student's guardian.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

