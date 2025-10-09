A Few Clouds 58°

Sicklerville Driver Ejected From Car In Route 55 Crash: Njsp

A 34-year-old Sicklerville man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County Tuesday evening, Oct. 7.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

At 11:05 p.m., troopers responded to Route 55 south in Deptford Township after a man lost directional control while operating an SUV, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver ran off the roadway to the left, crashed into several trees and then was ejected from the car, Postorino said. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, Postorino said.

