Glassboro Shooting Results In Attempted Murder Charges For Sicklerville Man: Prosecutor

On Monday, June 30, after midnight, Glassboro police were clearing a large crowd from the area of Rowan Boulevard when a shooting occurred within the crowd, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim was shot in the pelvis and transported to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition, authorities said.

Officers located a vehicle parked in front of 220 Rowan Blvd. and observed a 9mm semiautomatic handgun without a serial number between the curb and the open front passenger door of the vehicle, police said. A discharged 9mm shell casing was also located nearby in the street, authorities said

Surveillance footage showed four subjects, including the victim, walked past Lavonta Moore and two other people, authorities said. Video showed Moore standing in the open front passenger doorway of the vehicle near where the gun was eventually recovered, authorities said

The victim’s group and Moore’s group appeared to get into a fight, authorities said. As the fight began, Moore pointed a handgun towards the victim and fired one round, authorities said. Moore then placed the handgun on the ground near the open doorway of the front passenger seat, where it was later recovered by police, authorities said. Moore then fled the area on foot, authorities said.

Moore is charged with attempted murder and numerous assault and weapons charges, police said.

