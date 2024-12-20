Elderly Woman Dies In Winslow Township House Fire: Police

The Winslow Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS responded to reports of a dwelling fire at 47 Winding Brook Drive in Atco, New Jersey, at approximately 11:24 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, according to police.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the home engulfed in flames and later determined that a 71-year-old woman had perished in the fire, police said.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime and Crime Scene units, along with county and state fire marshals, are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined at this time.

The victim's name has not been released at the request of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, police said. Notification has been made to the victim's next of kin.

