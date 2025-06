Officers executed a search warrant on a residence on Hampton Gate Drive and a vehicle, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of a controlled dangerous substance and a Glock handgun with an extended, high-capacity magazine, Winslow Township Police said.

Montel Jones was charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses, police said. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, police said.

