7-Year-Old Sicklerville Girl Dies: 'Brought Joy, Strength, Love Into Loves Of Everyone'

Jannah, who lived with biliary atresia, never let her illness get her down, and lived a full joyful life surrounded by her family, Kelly Dillard, Kara McNulty, and Lindsay Lloyd, who organized the fundraiser wrote. Jannah recently fell ill, "tragically and without warning," and her body could no longer keep fighting, the organizers wrote.

"Her passing has left her family, friends, and community heartbroken beyond words," the organizers wrote. "Though Jannah is no longer physically with us, we know that her spirit shines brighter than ever. In the heavens above, she’s doing cartwheels in the sky, her laughter echoing through the clouds as she eats all the candy she wants and pets all the kittens she loves."

The fundraiser is meant to help Jannah's family cover funeral expenses and allow them to grieve without added financial stress. As of Thursday, June 10, more than $7,000 has been raised.

The organizers are also hoping to raise awareness about biliary atresia and other childhood liver diseases .

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sicklerville-Winslow and receive free news updates.