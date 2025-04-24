19-Year-Old Sicklerville Resident Killed In 4-Car Crash: Monroe Township PD

At 11:56 p.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling west on Berlin Crosskeys Road between Waynesborough Way and Route 42 when it struck a Hyundai Elantra while attempting to pass it on the left, Monroe Township police said.

The impact caused the driver to lose directional control of the vehicle, where it entered the eastbound lane and strike a 2018 Chevy Equinox, police said.

That crash caused the Altima to rotate where it was struck by a 2025 Mazda C30, police said.

The 19-year-old, who was driving the Altima, was killed in the crash, police said. He was not identified by police.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox and the driver of the Mazda sustained injuries in the crash, police said.

