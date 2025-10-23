Exclusive: Dancer Shares Her Dreams Ahead Of ‘Ballet Olympics’, Yagp In Sewell

Amelia Sias, who trains at The Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia on a full scholarship, will join dancers ages 9 to 19 at the Republic Bank Performing Arts Center from Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26. The event, part of YAGP’s 2026 season, is open to the public and will also be livestreamed on YAGP’s social media.

“I fell in love with ballet when I was really little,” Amelia told Daily Voice in an exclusive interview. “It made me feel free — like I could express myself without words. That’s when I knew I wanted to take it seriously.”

Often described as the world’s largest ballet scholarship competition, Youth America Grand Prix has been a launching pad for professional dancers since 1999. Each year, thousands audition for spots that can lead to training at prestigious institutions such as American Ballet Theatre, the Paris Opera Ballet, and the New York City Ballet.

This is Amelia’s fifth year competing in YAGP — and she’s no stranger to recognition. Last season, she earned the Hope Award at the Philadelphia regional, honoring her as the top dancer in her age division across both classical and contemporary dance. The achievement led her to the 2025 Finals, where she performed among peers from around the world.

“Winning the Hope Award was one of my proudest moments,” she said. “It showed me that hard work really does pay off — and that there’s always room to keep learning.”

When asked about performing in front of world-renowned judges, Amelia said she focuses on gratitude. “It’s nerve-wracking, but also exciting. These judges have danced the roles I dream of performing someday,” she said. “I remind myself that this is my time to share my love for ballet with them.”

Leanne Benjamin, a YAGP judge and former principal dancer with The Royal Ballet, is among those evaluating competitors this weekend. According to her YAGP biography, she values mentorship and celebrates seeing young dancers grow through opportunities like these.

For Amelia, versatility means taking artistic risks. She performed a bold variation from Gayane last season, a piece known for its unique hand movements and emotional complexity. “I chose it because it felt different,” she said. “It let me show another side of who I am as a dancer.”

Looking ahead, Amelia dreams of joining one of the world’s top ballet companies and continuing to grow as both a performer and an artist. “No matter what happens this weekend, I’m just thankful to dance and learn,” she said. “That’s what YAGP is all about.”

The Youth America Grand Prix Philadelphia Semi-Finals will be held at the Republic Bank Performing Arts Center in Sewell, NJ, from Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26, and will be livestreamed on YAGP’s social media and website for free public viewing.

