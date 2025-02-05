Bankbridge High Schooler Mason Gerber Dies: 'Tremendously Painful News'

"Mason has been a lifelong member of our school family, touching the hearts of so many students and staff throughout the years," Dundee said. "His presence brought joy, kindness, and warmth, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him."

Out of respect for the family, details regarding his passing are not being shared, Dundee said. The school district will be offering counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff in the district, Dundee said.

"This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will be able to lean on each other as we honor and pay tribute to Mason’s memory," Dundee said.

"As an educator, and more as a parent, this has been the most difficult piece of information to share with this staff, students and the community.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mason and his family, and may we all remember to appreciate how delicate life is for each of us and to be sure to embrace your loved ones as we never know when it will be our time to be apart."

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly announced.

