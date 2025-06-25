13-Year-Old Sewell Boy Killed In Middle Township Crash: Police

At 4:45 a.m., officers responded to Court House-South Dennis Road for a car crash after a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling southbound entered the northbound lane attempting to pass another vehicle and struck a Honda Accord, Middle Township police.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 26-year-old Woodbine resident, was transported to a nearby hospital for future treatment, police said. The driver of the Honda, a 55-year-old Sewell resident, was transported to a nearby hospital for future treatment, police said.

A passenger in the Honda, the 13-yeae-old, was transported to Cooper Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

