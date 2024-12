At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to Walmart at 400 Park Plaza Dr. and found that Josephine Melendez brandished a folding knife and made threats during a verbal altercation, Secaucus police said.

Melendez was charged with terroristic threats, multiple weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

